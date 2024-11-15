His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales visits Ulster University’s new Belfast campus

His Royal Highness is no stranger to the University, having last visited the new School of Medicine in Derry~Londonderry in 2021, enjoying a taste of Guinness in the Students’ Union, and memorably visiting a mobile petting zoo that comes to campus to support student mental health, with The Princess of Wales holding a tarantula called Charlotte in a memorable moment for all.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University said: “It was wonderful to welcome The Prince of Wales back to Ulster University and showcase our transformative new campus in Belfast, the home of the Belfast School of Art, in what is a very special year of celebrations.

“With the help of our staff and students, we demonstrated our leadership in supporting the evolution of the creative industries in Northern Ireland, introducing The Prince to our work in virtual production and providing a glimpse of University life. Across all of our campuses we are feeding the creative industries – not only developing the skilled workforce that powers the sector, we are also undertaking the research and innovation projects to drive opportunity, we are connecting industry leaders to grassroots organisations to raise aspirations and we are ensuring that our communities are benefiting from the economic, social, cultural and education benefits that arise.

“2024 has been a momentous year for Ulster University as we celebrate the 175th Anniversary of the Belfast School of Art with the help of our artistic alumni and our nomination for Times Higher Education’s University of the Year, so it was an honour to welcome Prince William to mark the special occasion.”