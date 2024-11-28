Integrated Education Celebrated at the House of Lords, Westminster

The IEF works to support the growth and development of Integrated Education in Northern Ireland. IEF Chair Peter Osborne outlined how as a charity the IEF relies entirely on the committed network of supporters and donors in order to be able to do this vital and important work. The exclusive London event was a chance to celebrate the successes and achievements of the Integrated Education movement over the past year. It also offered an opportunity to reflect on the challenges of the work yet to be done.

The special guest speaker was Louise Kingh, Principal of Sion Mills Integrated Primary School, a school which has a proud history of fostering social integration. The school was established in 1879 by the Herdman family, who were committed to creating a shared, diverse, and inclusive educational environment in the village.

Principal Louise Kingh said:

“As we look to the future, we are filled with hope and a renewed determination to embark on more whole community initiatives that will allow us to stop and take time to celebrate and promote our school and our ethos. We are committed to building on our legacy as an Integrated primary school and committed to exploring ways to ensure we continue to grow within the community and beyond. This would not be possible without the vision, ongoing guidance, advice and financial support of the IEF.

On behalf of our entire school community, I extend my deepest gratitude to the Integrated Education Fund and to you as supporters. Your unwavering support encourages us to resist becoming complacent, to strive to provide our children with a strong integrated foundation rich in diverse opportunities. Through our partnership we will continue to build a brighter, more inclusive future for generations to come.”

She also explained the changes and many developments in the school since starting the journey of Transformation to official Integrated status.

Paul Caskey OBE, Chief Executive of the IEF said:

“The IEF House of Lords dinner is a great opportunity to say thank you to many of our supporters. It is a tradition that started many years ago thanks to the support of Baroness May Blood, our late Campaign Chair. The evening brings together an eclectic mix of supporters from the world of business, politics, the community and the arts. It is a very diverse group of supporters but with one common aim – the desire to see more of our children and young people attend school together.”

The dinner was generously funded by Tony Carson, a successful entrepreneur and son of legendary comedian, the late Frank Carson.

The event was held in the Cholmondeley Room and Terrace of the House of Lords.

If you are interested in supporting Integrated Education, then please see: https://www.ief.org.uk/support-us/ for how you can get involved.

For more information please contact: