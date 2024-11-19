Journey from Lisburn to Lapland as Magical Walking Tour returns for another Festive Season

The enchanting “Lisburn to Lapland” walking tour is back for 2024, offering another season of festive fun every weekend from 22 November to 21 December.

Santa’s elves will take you on a journey filled with mischief and magic through the city centre. Along the way you can enjoy hot chocolates and festive treats from a range of local businesses.

The 30-minute show begins at Bow Street Mall and ends at Castle Gardens, where a stunning free light display will delight all ages. The performance truly is a magical family experience that will offer even more holiday cheer after last year’s glittering success. Performances will take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 4:30pm and 5:30pm, with an extra 6:30pm show on Thursday and Fridays.

The show is produced by Three’s Theatre Company, renowned for its bespoke, site-specific works, led by Anna Leckey who said: “The show was a huge success last year with almost 500 people attending throughout the season, so we’re excited to bring it back and better than ever for 2024. Families will join Principal Elf Elsie and her cousin Sproggy on a playful adventure through the streets of Lisburn, as Sproggy undergoes training for the all-important Naughty and Nice List.