Limavady High School Surpasses Fundraising Goal with £60,000 for Air Ambulance NI: A Year of Community Spirit and Dedication!

Starting in October of this year, the vibrant community at Limavady High School gathered for an announcement from Mr. Mornin during the school assembly: Air Ambulance NI was chosen as their official charity! This decision resonated deeply within the hearts of many, particularly current students Harry and Ellie Smyth and their mother, Caroline. Following the tragic loss of their father in a road traffic accident in 2019, the Smyth family has passionately advocated for this vital service, honouring the support they received during an incredibly tough time.

The charity Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland. The service brings urgent medical assistance attending to patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs. Air Ambulance operates seven days a week for 12 hours per day. The aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes. On average, the doctor and paramedic team are tasked twice a day whether that is as a result of a serious road traffic collision, farm or workplace accident, sport and leisure incident or a serious medical emergency, to name a few.

In light of this heartfelt connection, Mr. Mornin enthusiastically set an ambitious fundraising target of £35000, aiming to cover the cost of the Air Ambulance for a whole school week. The school community, including every form class and staff member, united with spirit and determination to embark on this challenging fundraising adventure.

Mr Mornin, principal, stated “It was amazing to see how the LHS family rallied behind this very worthwhile cause. I am so proud of everyone who contributed to our fundraising efforts”

By Christmas, the efforts had resulted in an astounding £10,000, demonstrating the power of teamwork and creativity! Among the many uplifting highlights were the incredible £843 raised by Mr. Caskey’s class, 9F, through their handcrafted Christmas Craft hamper, and the excitement of Charley Smithson winning a PS5 in the much-anticipated Christmas draw.