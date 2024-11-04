Lord Mayor of Belfast welcomes €13.5 million of PEACEPLUS funding into Waterworks and Alexandra Park

Transformative plans to enhance shared space and connectivity in Waterworks and Alexandra Park in north Belfast have moved a step closer, following a funding announcement today of €13.5 million (£11.35 million) from the PEACEPLUS programme.

The investment from the ‘Reimaging Communities’ strand of PEACEPLUS is towards Belfast City Council’s Reconnected Belfast project which will also improve linkages between the two parks to the Belfast Hills and other parts of the city.

It follows almost £15 million already secured by the council from PEACEPLUS, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body, to deliver 16 cross-community initiatives across the city over the next three years as part of a Local Action Plan.

There will be upgrades to entrances, paths, lighting, signage, playparks, bridges and pitches and refurbishment and essential safety work is also planned for reservoirs at both sites.

New features proposed for Waterworks include a community space, dog exercise area, basketball court, events space, toilets and a Changing Places facility. In Alexandra Park, proposed new facilities include a community events space, toilets and a Changing Places facility.

Council carried out a public consultation earlier this year on the proposals, with additional consultation and engagement to be undertaken as the plans are developed further.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “We welcome this major announcement and investment by the Special EU Programmes Body for our Reconnected Belfast project through the PEACEPLUS programme.

“Our vision for the city is to create community spaces where biodiversity thrives and where people from all communities are supported and can prosper through shared leisure and recreational activities.

“Working in partnership with the Department for Justice, this project will also look at some of the physical barriers which have historically separated the communities in this part of north Belfast. This will be achieved by improving existing facilities and adding a wide range of new features that the community told us they would like to see in any future redevelopment plans.

“We further hope to improve the areas between the parks to bring communities together in welcoming, attractive and safe shared spaces.”

Members of the public will be able to view the proposals from the consultation undertaken earlier this year at design information sessions planned for later this winter, as well as on the council website at yoursay.belfastcity.gov.uk

For more information on the Belfast PEACEPLUS programme, visit belfastcity.gov.uk/PEACEPLUS