Morrow Communications announces partnership with Cancer Fund for Children

One of Northern Ireland’s leading communications and PR agencies, Morrow Communications, has announced an official charity partnership with Cancer Fund for Children. This remarkable charity provides tailored services to more than 1,500 children and young people each year, offering vital support to families impacted by cancer.

With an ambitious fundraising and volunteering target set for the next 12 months, Morrows is kicking off its efforts by supporting the charity’s Twilight Concert. The event, set to take place on Thursday 21st November in the iconic St. Anne’s Cathedral, will feature a night of captivating musical talent from the charity’s very own Carefree Choir. Morrow’s Managing Director, Kieran Donnelly and his daughter Lucy will be taking to the stage as part of the charity’s choir.

Speaking about the partnership Kieran said:

“We are incredibly proud to support Cancer Fund for Children through this exciting partnership. My family know first-hand, that the invaluable support they provide is a lifeline for so many children and families impacted by a cancer diagnosis, as a company, we are focused on helping them achieve their mission of ensuring no child in Northern Ireland faces cancer alone. Our ‘Belong’ employee engagement programme is committed to giving back to our community by leveraging our skills, experience, and resources to make a meaningful impact. On both a personal and professional level I believe this partnership is an excellent fit, and I am genuinely excited about what we can achieve together.”