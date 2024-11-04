NI Dept for Communities, Belfast Central Mission & SVP Joint statement re. Christmas Toy Appeal

Community and Statutory Partners Join Forces for Christmas Appeal

WHISPER it quietly, but the festive season is fast approaching, and for a number of organisations in the province, that means the start of the Giving Tree Christmas Toy Appeal, which has served families here for over 30 years. The annual cross-community effort is coordinated by Belfast Central Mission, St Vincent de Paul and the Department for Communities.

Nicky Conway, CEO of Belfast Central Mission comments: “Last year’s response was truly extraordinary, with over 5,000 children receiving some form of gift pack, and thousands in vouchers and financial aid distributed alongside toy gifts. This undoubtedly has made a significant difference to many families across our province, but we anticipate that demand will once again increase this year.

We are still seeing challenging figures for poverty in Northern Ireland, and the nature of who and how people are affected is changing. Please support us in our determination is to help ease the financial burden of Christmas for those who struggle to make ends meet.”

Pauline Brown, Regional Manager for SVP adds: “Relationships like that of Belfast Central Mission and Department for Communities help us to deliver help right into the heart of local communities across the region at Christmas, when a voucher or a financial donation can help buy the gift the child has asked Santa for or help put the Christmas dinner on the table. We are grateful for your continued dedication in supporting our Christmas Appeal.

We all know how important it is to experience the wonder of Christmas- a time of year for giving those who are faced with impossible choices the dignity and choice to celebrate Christmas in the most special way. You can give the gift of choice and buy vouchers so SVP volunteers can empower families to have the freedom to make their own decisions about what to buy to suit their needs.”

Colum Boyle, Permanent Secretary at the Department for Communities, said:

“We are delighted once again to have this opportunity to continue our partnership with Belfast Central Mission and St Vincent de Paul in support of the annual ‘Giving Tree’ Appeal. This year marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of our partnership. Each year teams in offices across the Northern Ireland Civil Service look forward to joining together to donate toys and gifts for children in our local communities in the hope that as many children as possible will have a smile on their face this Christmas morning.”

If you would like to support the work of the Giving Tree Christmas Appeal, you can donate via the following link. www.justgiving.com/campaign/gtree24