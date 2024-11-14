posted on November 14th, 2024
NI Music Prize 2024 – A Huge Night For Northern Ireland
The NI Music Prize took the roof off the Ulster Hall last night with an outstanding evening of Music from Northern Ireland. Featuring legends, contenders and show stoppers, the event did not fail to deliver what was possibly the best display of our world class talent to date.It was an eclectic showcase of the diversity of sounds that now fill our Northern Ireland venues. From the fusion of Traditional Irish music with electronica via Live act winners Huartan, to the pop brilliance of Reevah who pulled out all the stops with pyro sparks and glitter. Jordan Adetunji picked up the YouTube Music Video of the year for the global smash hit Kehlani, now also a Grammy nominated track.Dana Masters delivered beautiful soulful and mesmerising vocals, while Derry band Tramp showed us exactly why they took the BBC Radio Ulster ATL Introducing Artist of The Year award last year. Cara Dillon delivered with a poetic class and JC Stewart who won the Single of The Year award is back on top form. Esmeralda Road picked up the public vote for BBC ATL Introducing Artist of Year.Eric Bell was presented the Oh Yeah Legend award by PRS for Music and Ralph McLean. Then he proceeded to give us a brilliant live set that included Whiskey In The Jar where we was joined by Tim Wheelerof ASH.IMRO presented an award to the family of the late Gerry Anderson. A beautiful moment with his son David Anderson and it was a beautiful tribute.The PPL album of the year was awarded to Problem Patterns and was announced by Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray.The atmosphere in the room was incredible and the support from Belfast City Council, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Shine Promotions, YouTube Music, IMRO, Dead Rabbit, PPL, PRS for Music, Runway Artists, Noreast Beers and BBC Radio Ulster was energetically received.Charlotte Dryden from Oh Yeah said;“Every year we think there’s no way we can top that one, and we do. A very proud night for NI Music. Massive. Congratulations to all the winners, performers and to everyone involved. The Ulster Hall rocked, raged, sparked, fizzed and filled out hearts tonight.”