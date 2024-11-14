NI Music Prize 2024 – A Huge Night For Northern Ireland

The NI Music Prize took the roof off the Ulster Hall last night with an outstanding evening of Music from Northern Ireland. Featuring legends, contenders and show stoppers, the event did not fail to deliver what was possibly the best display of our world class talent to date.

It was an eclectic showcase of the diversity of sounds that now fill our Northern Ireland venues. From the fusion of Traditional Irish music with electronica via Live act winners Huartan, to the pop brilliance of Reevah who pulled out all the stops with pyro sparks and glitter. Jordan Adetunji picked up the YouTube Music Video of the year for the global smash hit Kehlani, now also a Grammy nominated track.

Dana Masters delivered beautiful soulful and mesmerising vocals, while Derry band Tramp showed us exactly why they took the BBC Radio Ulster ATL Introducing Artist of The Year award last year. Cara Dillon delivered with a poetic class and JC Stewart who won the Single of The Year award is back on top form. Esmeralda Road picked up the public vote for BBC ATL Introducing Artist of Year.