Northern Ireland Hospice invites public to “light up the darkness” in annual Lights to Remember service

Northern Ireland Hospice is calling on the community to join together in remembrance and celebration of loved ones who have passed, with the 2024 launch of its annual Lights to Remember appeal and remembrance service.

Now in its 30th year, the Lights to Remember appeal invites people from across Northern Ireland to dedicate a light on the Hospice Christmas tree in memory of their loved ones. Each light helps support the Hospice’s vital palliative care services, reaching families throughout the region.

This year’s Lights to Remember service will take place on Thursday 19th December at 7pm at Dominican College, Fortwilliam, Belfast, followed by a moving candlelight procession to Somerton House, the Adult In-Patient Unit on Belfast’s Somerton Road.