November Exhibitions at Ards Arts Centre

Ards Arts Centre in Newtownards welcomes two new art exhibitions for the month of November: Aspire: Ventures in Craft , a group exhibition between by Homo Faber Fellows 2023: Claire Mooney, Jackson Byrne, Richard Butler and Noel Donnellan and Lemon Juice , a solo exhibition by Kathryn Graham.

In Aspire: Ventures in Craft , the artists, who all recently completed an internship ran by the Michelangelo Foundation, explore themes of sustainability, links to the land and the transmission of traditional skills in the contemporary field. The Homo Faber Fellowship enabled this group to develop their practice and work alongside master artisans.

This show celebrates the learning, development and collaborations which took place throughout this time. From photographs, drawings, and tests to final outcomes, this show is a window on their learning process while showcasing craft to a new audience. Aspire: Ventures in Craft will show in the Georgian Gallery.

Lemon Juice reflects on the proverbial phrase, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” The exhibition investigates the role of images as emblematic mediators of memory, exploring symbols and motifs from popular media, both past and present. It playfully examines perception and perspective, questioning our differing views of the world and the stories we tell ourselves.

Kathryn Graham is a Belfast based visual artist and lecturer at Belfast School of Art. Graham’s work is informed by playful exploration of material through mixed media printmaking, drawing, installation and sculpture.Lemon Juicewill be on display in the Sunburst Gallery.

Both exhibitions open on Friday 1 November and continue until Thursday 28 November. Admission to Ards Arts Centre is free.

All are welcome to attend a preview event in Ards Arts Centre on Thursday 7 November at 7pm.