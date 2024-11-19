Pamela Ballantine receives Brian Waddell Award for outstanding contribution to broadcasting at RTS NI Awards 2024

The winners of the Royal Television Society Northern Ireland (RTS NI) 9th Programme Awards, sponsored by Ka-Boom were announced last Thursday (14 November) at a glittering awards ceremony in Titanic Belfast, hosted by presenter, podcaster, DJ and leading fitness expert Vogue Williams.

The Brian Waddell Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry went to TV presenter Pamela Ballantine who has charmed audiences across Northern Ireland for more than 40 years and continues to do so on Friday nights with UTV Life.

Pamela Ballantine said: “I am so honoured to receive this award, especially as I remember Brian Waddell who was Director of Programmes and an imposing and hugely respected figure when I started at UTV, 40 years ago. I also had the pleasure of working with his company Waddell Media. He was a true legend and trailblazer for TV in Northern Ireland. It is a huge privilege to work in TV in Northern Ireland and I have loved getting the opportunity to meet some many amazing people from all walks of life. Long may it continue.”

Sarah McCaffrey, Chair of the RTS NI said “It is a real pleasure to acknowledge the incredible talent of Pamela Ballantine who is an amazing role model for women working in our industry. Pamela is the ultimate professional, a brilliant presenter with a unique gift for making those she interviews feel like they are talking to a good friend. Behind the scenes she also gives so generously of her time as a wonderful ambassador for so many worthwhile causes. Congratulations to all our winners and nominees this year who represent the best of the exceptional content and talent now so evident in Northern Ireland and celebrated on the global stage.”

Gerard Stratton was announced as the first ever recipient of the RTS NI’s new Hidden Hero Award for his work as a Director with Triplevision, an ambitious disabled-led independent production company in West Belfast.

Georgia Parkinson, Chair of the RTS NI Awards said: “Gerard’s unwavering commitment to helping those in our society who need it most, sets him apart, making him a very worthy recipient of our first ever RTS NI Hidden Hero Award. His work is intergenerational and many people under his guidance have now secured work in the creative industries. I would like to thank all our judges who had such a difficult task this year as the quality of programming across all genres was so high.”

The Woman in the Wall won three awards with Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack picking up Best Actors and David Holmes and Brian Irvine winning Original Music Score for this spellbinding drama made by Motive Pictures for BBC & Showtime.

Homegrown police rookie drama Blue Lights made by Two Cities TV & Gallagher Films for BBC picked up two awards, the coveted Drama Award and also the Writer Award for Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, Bronagh Taggart and Noel McCann. James Blake was the Breakthrough winner for fronting the Hunting the Catfish Crime Gang made by Strident Media for BBC Three and BBC NI.

The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In by Green Inc Film & TV for RTÉ was the winner in the Entertainment and Comedy category while Waddell Media’s Coronation Tailors: Fit for a King for BBC 2 won the Factual Entertainment Award. Afro-Mic Productions won the Lifestyles and Features Award for Big Money Munch for My5 / BET.

A Kind of Spark won the Children’s / Animation Award for 9 Story Media Group for BBC; with the Documentary – Singles Award going to The Secret Army for BBC Northern Ireland and the Documentaries – Series Award to Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland for Keo Films and Walk on Air Films for BBC Two and BBC NI.

The winner for News Coverage was BBC Newsline’s Lough Neagh Day report and the Current Affairs Award also went to BBC Northern Ireland for Spotlight – Blood on the Dance Floor.

Doubleband Films picked up two awards – Specialist Factual for My Name is Ottilie for BBC NI and BBC 4 and Post-Production for Ukraine: Holocaust Ground Zero for Channel 4.

The RTS NI Awards 2024 are partnered by BBC Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and Channel 4 with headline sponsor Ka-Boom with a special ‘Introducing Studio Ulster Welcome Reception at RTS NI Awards 2024’ and music partnership with The Nerve.

For the full list of winners visit: https://rts.org.uk/award/winners-rts-northern-ireland-awards-2024-are