posted on November 21st, 2024
Powdered with Positivity: Record £110K Raised at Pink Run for Breast Cancer Care
Funds raised will provide nearly 2,000 hours of counselling, bra fittings, and support groups for people on their breast cancer journey.
Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has announced a remarkable £110,000 fundraising milestone through its Pink Run breast cancer awareness campaign, proudly sponsored by Dale Farm Sukie.Now in its ninth year, the sold-out Pink Run welcomed over 1,100 enthusiastic participants to Titanic Slipways for a pink powder-filled day of fun, solidarity, and purpose.The event’s record-breaking total will fund nearly 2,000 hours of vital breast cancer support services, including counselling, bra and swimwear fitting, and support groups for individuals navigating their breast cancer journey.Maeve Colgan, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Cancer Focus NI, reflects on the success of the event. She said:“The Pink Run has always been an instrumental part of our breast cancer awareness month campaign. The fantastic total raised is a testament to the local support and determination of the participants, businesses, and event sponsors who got involved to bring so much positivity to the day and ensuring that the 1 in 8 local women who are on their breast cancer journey won’t have to face it alone.”She continued: “We also want to give a special thank you to our main Pink Run sponsor, Dale Farm Sukie, who went above and beyond to make the event the success it was. From refreshments at the finish line, to creative costumes, spot prizes and their Wall of Kindness, every touch complemented the event perfectly and helped make the day truly special for those people and families impacted by breast cancer.”
Sharon Campbell, Head of Marketing at Dale Farm, expressed pride in the company’s involvement:
“At Dale Farm, it’s always been our mission to share goodness in our local communities, and we’re honoured to play a part in the vital work Cancer Focus NI does. The incredible £110,000 raised will undoubtedly make a tangible difference in the lives of local families impacted by breast cancer. Having supported Cancer Focus NI for four years, we were delighted to work together to raise funds for this important cause. The Pink Run was a day of hope, solidarity, and life-changing care—a testament to the power of community coming together for an important cause.”A familiar face throughout Cancer Focus NI’s Pink Run campaign was Joanne Jones, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at 42 years old and bravely shared her own story and experience to raise awareness of the charity’s vital breast cancer services.Joanne said: “I was absolutely delighted to be a part of such a meaningful campaign and lend my voice to an important cause. I know firsthand the importance of Cancer Focus NI’s breast cancer services and the difference they have made to my life, and countless other women’s lives that I have met through availing of the charity’s services. It was so special to share in such a positive day for an issue that can be incredibly difficult. Running with my daughter, mum and family, along with other women who have their own breast cancer story, was really meaningful and a feeling I won’t forget for a long time.”Tickets are now on sale for the Pink Run 2025, which will take place on Sunday, 12 October, at Titanic Belfast. Next year marks the event’s 10th anniversary, and to celebrate this milestone, tickets are available for just £10 until 31 December 2024.
