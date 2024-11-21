Powdered with Positivity: Record £110K Raised at Pink Run for Breast Cancer Care

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has announced a remarkable £110,000 fundraising milestone through its Pink Run breast cancer awareness campaign, proudly sponsored by Dale Farm Sukie.

Now in its ninth year, the sold-out Pink Run welcomed over 1,100 enthusiastic participants to Titanic Slipways for a pink powder-filled day of fun, solidarity, and purpose.

The event’s record-breaking total will fund nearly 2,000 hours of vital breast cancer support services, including counselling, bra and swimwear fitting, and support groups for individuals navigating their breast cancer journey.

Maeve Colgan, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Cancer Focus NI, reflects on the success of the event. She said:

“The Pink Run has always been an instrumental part of our breast cancer awareness month campaign. The fantastic total raised is a testament to the local support and determination of the participants, businesses, and event sponsors who got involved to bring so much positivity to the day and ensuring that the 1 in 8 local women who are on their breast cancer journey won’t have to face it alone.”

She continued: “We also want to give a special thank you to our main Pink Run sponsor, Dale Farm Sukie, who went above and beyond to make the event the success it was. From refreshments at the finish line, to creative costumes, spot prizes and their Wall of Kindness, every touch complemented the event perfectly and helped make the day truly special for those people and families impacted by breast cancer.”