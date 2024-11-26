Printmaking hub opens new chapter for arts and community in North Down

Seacourt Print Workshop, a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s arts and cultural scene since 1981, has successfully completed the first phase of renovations at its new permanent premises—a former bank building in Bangor’s town centre. This main street location has been transformed into an accessible, state-of-the-art printmaking facility designed to nurture artistic expression, expand services, and strengthen community engagement. The ambitious purchase and renovation project was made possible through a loan from Community Finance Ireland (CFI), Ireland’s most progressive social finance provider.

Serving a diverse community of artists, ranging from seasoned printmakers to hobbyists and first-time creators, the arts charity offers a full range of printmaking techniques—including etching, letterpress, screen printing, lithography, and linocut—while the workshop provides an inclusive space for creativity and skill-building. With their new premises, Seacourt can now double the number of printmaking sessions they offer to support mental health and wellbeing. They’ll also host three additional open days each year for families, along with a free monthly “Come and Print with Us” session, inviting people to drop in and connect through creativity.

Emma Drury , Director of Seacourt Print Workshop, says the loan provided by CFI was critical to the purchase of the premise and renovations. She said: “With our new premises in the heart of the town we’re now so much more visible and accessible to people. Our previous premises was in an industrial estate, which meant we were isolated and disconnected from our community. Our new location allows us to expand our services and courses and add to the cultural regeneration of Bangor.

“Printmaking can be transformative for people – there’s an exciting moment when the final piece is revealed. Working in a concentrated, sometimes meditative state can be so uplifting and healing for people.

“The local community is thrilled to see the historic 1921 bank building being brought back to life! We’re contributing to the town centre’s revival, which has faced challenges with vacant properties in recent years. Not only does this new central location enhance the cultural landscape, but it also supports local businesses by attracting foot traffic and increasing interest in the town centre.”

By adopting a sustainable business model, Seacourt reinvests profits into community initiatives, ensuring a lasting impact on the local arts and cultural scene. With a growing membership of 60 artists and 10 resident artists, the print studio fosters a collaborative environment where members can share knowledge and engage in lifelong learning. The charity’s new premises also features a professional gallery space, where artists’ works are displayed and available for sale, which further supports the vibrant local arts community and cultural regeneration in Bangor.

Phelim Sharvin, Head of Community Finance Ireland NI, said: “ At Community Finance Ireland, we are delighted to support Seacourt Print Workshop with social finance that empowers them to expand their impact in the Bangor community and beyond. Seacourt’s commitment to providing accessible arts and lifelong learning aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in initiatives that drive positive social change.

“By supporting their renovation project, we’re not just contributing to a physical space—we’re helping to create a more inclusive, vibrant, and resilient community. It’s an honour to be part of this journey with such a dedicated team, and we look forward to seeing the transformative impact Seacourt will continue to make in Northern Ireland’s cultural landscape.”

Between 2016 and 2023, Community Finance Ireland delivered £23 million in social finance supports to volunteer and community-led organisations in Northern Ireland, including £4.6 million in support of projects across county Down.

Drury says CFI can support community arts organisation in more than just financial terms: “Partnering with CFI gave us the confidence to take the next ambitious step in our journey. CFI truly understood what drives us as an organisation and aligned with our vision. We built a solid relationship with Phelim Sharvin, our local representative, who we spoke with regularly either over the phone or in person at the studio. While we explored options with several lenders, we kept returning to CFI because they recognized the value of sustaining the important work we do.”

During phase one renovations, Seacourt removed the former banking structure in the 7,500 square-foot space, which had been designed to restrict movement and access. The team reconfigured the ground floor to create an open-plan layout, leveling the space and widening the doors to improve accessibility, making the facility wheelchair-accessible.

Seacourt offers membership, courses and resources for all, as well as self-arranged residency programme. The charity also runs tailored wellbeing initiatives for individuals referred by third parties, particularly those facing social isolation or seeking support as part of their mental health care. Their printmaking sessions are designed to promote wellbeing through mindfulness, quiet focus, being creative and having fun working in an encouraging group setting.