SCIENTIST TO HOTELIER FOLLOWING £2.8M INVESTMENT

Hospitality ‘newbie’ wins Boutique Hotel of the Year at the Georgina Campbell Awards

Charlotte Dixon (33) from Portstewart, who attained a Ph.D in Chemistry in 2018, had no clue that just a few years later she would be swapping microscopes for welcome notes and win several prestigious hospitality awards.

In October 2024 Elephant Rock won three Irish Hotel Awards – Boutique Hotel of the Year, Romantic Hotel of the Year and 4 Star Hotel of the Year – and the Boutique Hotel of the Year at the Georgina Campbell Awards.

Charlotte worked for years to become a doctor, but it was a hotel and not a laboratory that would win her heart.

“If someone told me four years ago that I’d be running a hotel with my mum and that we’d win big at respected hospitality awards, I wouldn’t have believed them”, said the Portstewart woman. “I had zero hospitality experience, I’m not someone who was surrounded by hoteliers. I moved to St Andrew’s at 18 to study and then to Manchester where I worked for an academic publisher and that’s where I thought my life and career were taking me.”

Charlotte and her mother, an integral part of the hotel’s success, heard locally that a building was going up for sale and they were convinced to take a look.

Charlotte added: “As soon as I saw the building something just clicked – I can’t explain it any better than that really. I could see the obvious business potential, but it was more than that. It was the excitement as I walked round and began to visualise what we could achieve with the place.”

The building that was to become the Elephant Rock Boutique Hotel had an immediate impact.

Charlotte said: “On the drive up to the hotel it was the stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, visible from many of the rooms, that made me catch my breath. I thought to myself, ‘who wouldn’t want to wake up to that view’; it never gets old and there’s something so calming and energising about being close to water.

“On the property tour we could see that it had good bones however the interior needed a total makeover. There wasn’t a single room that didn’t need attention, which we knew would put many people off but to us that was part of the reason why we wanted it. We realised we had a unique opportunity to breathe new life into this building, showcase a place I love so much, create jobs and a property that would reflect our own personal style whilst making the most of the incredible location.”

Charlotte saw a gap in the market for an art deco inspired property with emphasis on quality cocktails, local food and great service.

She said: “My mum was always ahead of the curve and daring when it came to her style . I knew that we had the vision to create a bold, vibrant, welcoming space. We love local food and drink so we had no worries that there would be experts with whom we could collaborate to create a menu that people would enjoy.”

“I had complete faith that we would make a success of it. The area is jam packed with world-class tourist attractions and golf courses, the views are phenomenal, the local people are incredible, and we have events taking place all the time that attract thousands of people.”

The unique interior was the idea of Charlotte and her mother and they enlisted the help of interior designer, Adrian Bailie.

“Adrian is a massive talent who helped us to bring our vision to life in a truly unforgettable way. Guests are so complimentary about every aspect of the interior – it’s definitely one of our unique selling points.

“ From the cosy bar, chic restaurant, our multi-use function room, Vi’s, where we host private events and weddings, to the bedrooms and restrooms. We wanted to make a statement with the interior: we wanted to be bold not bland, have fun with colour and create spaces that would make our guests smile.

“ We have eighteen individually styled rooms, each with its own unique personality and feel. Our cocktail bar is the heart of the hotel and restaurant area but once seated, it’s the sea views from our many windows that mesmerise our guests.”, said Charlotte.

From scientist to hotelier, Charlotte is still as passionate about her hospitality career as the first day they opened.

“I wanted to create a dream hotel that I would love to stay in. Elephant Rock is the result and I am overjoyed every time a guest responds to it with positivity.

“I’m so proud to be a local employer; we have thirty-five amazing people working at the hotel, all of them dedicated to giving our guests the best possible experience. Our staff are the heart of the hotel and we count ourselves incredibly fortunate to have such a great team.

“Not only that but we’ve helped to boost the local economy, which has had a knock-on effect on tourism providers and food and drink producers in the area.”

Almost three years on and Charlotte is still committed to hospitality excellence.

“One of the fondest memories I have is, once our website went live, seeing our first online booking coming through. It was such a thrill, and a real pinch me moment. We have so many lovely return guests so we like to think that we’re doing something right.

“We’re a stylish place but we’re not stuffy; we like to think that we’re luxury but with a wink. We love it when people come in, relax and kick off their shoes whilst sipping on one of our cocktails, specialty coffees, or eating a lovingly prepared dish from our delicious menu that’s bursting with local flavours.”, said Charlotte.

Named after the iconic Elephant Rock just off the coast in Ballintoy, the hotel picked up several awards since opening and just last month they took home an enviable haul of industry accolades.

“Last month, we were delighted to win big at the Irish Hotel Awards and the Georgina Campbell Awards. We’re a fairly new kid on the block but these trusted hospitality professionals saw in us the love and dedication we put into every aspect of Elephant Rock. We hope to win many more in the years to come”, concluded Charlotte.