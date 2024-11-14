posted on November 14th, 2024
Speaker hosts joint ceremony at parliament buildings to confer honorary doctorates on US economic envoy.
The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Edwin Poots MLA, has hosted a joint ceremony at Parliament Buildings during which Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University conferred honorary doctorates on Joseph Kennedy III, President Biden’s Special Envoy for Economic Affairs.The Speaker spoke during the ceremony held in the Great Hall on Wednesday.He said:“As Speaker, I have the privilege of welcoming a wide range of diplomatic, parliamentary and economic visitors and delegations to Parliament Buildings. I very much see this role as an opportunity to promote and celebrate the best of Northern Ireland, our people and our potential.“I am therefore pleased to have been able to come together today with both of our great universities to honour someone who from the outset has been a great advocate for Northern Ireland and its economic and wider benefits.“When Joe Kennedy was first appointed as Special Envoy by President Biden, it was rightly recognised as a significant appointment. It is fair to say that he was appointed at a challenging time in local politics. However, the energy and positivity Joe Kennedy brought to the role was entirely fitting for the resumption of business in this Assembly and the appointment of a new Executive.
“Regardless of their individual political views, I know that Members of this Assembly are united in recognising Northern Ireland as a special place which can have a great future if we fulfil our responsibilities to encourage and unleash it. In all of the discussions I have had with him, I know Joe Kennedy needs no convincing of that.“He has made a point of being out on the ground, meeting people and organisations from across our economy and society. I know how impressed Joe Kennedy has been and that he shares my passion for how much Northern Ireland and our people have to offer.“Just over a year ago, this Great Hall was the location of a Speaker’s dinner to welcome the largest US investment delegation to visit here, spearheaded by the US Envoy. This is therefore a fitting place to come together with Queens University and Ulster University to express appreciation to Joe for his time as the US Special Envoy for Economic Affairs in Northern Ireland.”The event, which included a reception, was the first time both universities had come together to jointly bestow honorary doctorates.Joseph Kennedy III has been the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs since December 2022.