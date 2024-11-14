Speaker hosts joint ceremony at parliament buildings to confer honorary doctorates on US economic envoy.

The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Edwin Poots MLA, has hosted a joint ceremony at Parliament Buildings during which Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University conferred honorary doctorates on Joseph Kennedy III, President Biden’s Special Envoy for Economic Affairs.

The Speaker spoke during the ceremony held in the Great Hall on Wednesday.

He said:“As Speaker, I have the privilege of welcoming a wide range of diplomatic, parliamentary and economic visitors and delegations to Parliament Buildings. I very much see this role as an opportunity to promote and celebrate the best of Northern Ireland, our people and our potential.

“I am therefore pleased to have been able to come together today with both of our great universities to honour someone who from the outset has been a great advocate for Northern Ireland and its economic and wider benefits.

“When Joe Kennedy was first appointed as Special Envoy by President Biden, it was rightly recognised as a significant appointment. It is fair to say that he was appointed at a challenging time in local politics. However, the energy and positivity Joe Kennedy brought to the role was entirely fitting for the resumption of business in this Assembly and the appointment of a new Executive.