‘Tis the season for Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ first Christmas Markets flights for Winter 24/25 from Belfast International Airport!

Belfast International Airport, including a brand-new jolly destination, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ Winter 24/25 Christmas Markets programme from the airport is bigger and better than ever before. This comes in response to demand from customers and independent travel agents in the region and offers them even more choice and flexibility when it comes to spending the most wonderful time of the year in these stunning European cities. Thanks to this expanded programme from, including a brand-new jolly destination,andWinter 24/25 Christmas Markets programme from the airport is bigger and better than ever before. This comes in response to demand from customers and independent travel agents in the region and offers them even more choice and flexibility when it comes to spending the most wonderful time of the year in these stunning European cities.

Whether holidaymakers are looking for a long-weekend or mid-week stay, the leisure airline and city breaks operator are offering plenty of choice and flexibility this winter – guaranteeing the perfect countdown to Christmas.

Belfast International Airport, customers can choose from award-winning flights with Jet2.com or package options with Jet2CityBreaks which are available for a low £60 per person deposit. Wrapped up in one ATOL-protected package, Jet2CityBreaks bookings combine return flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg hold luggage and 10kg hand baggage, as well as a choice of hotels in central city locations. When booking and travelling to a Christmas Market destination from, customers can choose from award-winning flights withor package options withwhich are available for a low £60 per person deposit. Wrapped up in one ATOL-protected package,bookings combine return flights with, including 22kg hold luggage and 10kg hand baggage, as well as a choice of hotels in central city locations.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This winter will see us operate our biggest ever Christmas Markets programme from Belfast International Airport which comes in response to the phenomenal demand from our customers and independent travel agent partners in Northern Ireland. , said: “

“We are delighted to be waving off our first Christmas Market flights of the Winter 24/25 season from Belfast International Airport to Krakow and Prague today, marking the start of what we know will be another busy and successful festive season. When it comes to travelling on a magical festive break, our customers are guaranteed the best choice and flexibility, with an unrivalled programme on sale this winter from the airport.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2CityBreaks.com