posted on November 29th, 2024
‘Tis the season for Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ first Christmas Markets flights for Winter 24/25 from Belfast International Airport!
November marked the companies’ first festive flights from Belfast International Airport to its European Christmas Markets destinations for Winter 24/25
– First services of the winter season taking off to Krakow and Prague
– Thanks to the addition of Krakow from Belfast International for Winter 24/25, this season marks Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ biggest festive programme yet from the airport
Today (Friday 29thNovember) marks the start of Jet2.com’s and Jet2CityBreaks’ biggest and merriest Christmas Markets programme from Northern Irelandas the companies’ first festive flights for Winter 24/25 to Krakow and Prague depart from Belfast International Airport.
Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ mini-series of flights and breaks to Prague gives holidaymakers a choice between two weekly services (Monday and Friday) to the Czech Republic from now up until 23rdDecember 2024 for a pre-Christmas treat.
For the first time from Belfast International Airport, this season sees the introduction of flights and city breaks to Krakow, with two weekly services (Monday and Friday) taking off to the Polish city from today until 16thDecember 2024. This means that customers in Northern Ireland can experience Krakow’s spellbinding Old Town embellished with twinkling lights and seasonal ornaments for the very first time.
Thanks to this expanded programme from Belfast International Airport, including a brand-new jolly destination, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ Winter 24/25 Christmas Markets programme from the airport is bigger and better than ever before. This comes in response to demand from customers and independent travel agents in the region and offers them even more choice and flexibility when it comes to spending the most wonderful time of the year in these stunning European cities.
Whether holidaymakers are looking for a long-weekend or mid-week stay, the leisure airline and city breaks operator are offering plenty of choice and flexibility this winter – guaranteeing the perfect countdown to Christmas.
When booking and travelling to a Christmas Market destination from Belfast International Airport, customers can choose from award-winning flights with Jet2.com or package options with Jet2CityBreaks which are available for a low £60 per person deposit. Wrapped up in one ATOL-protected package, Jet2CityBreaks bookings combine return flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg hold luggage and 10kg hand baggage, as well as a choice of hotels in central city locations.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This winter will see us operate our biggest ever Christmas Markets programme from Belfast International Airport which comes in response to the phenomenal demand from our customers and independent travel agent partners in Northern Ireland.
“We are delighted to be waving off our first Christmas Market flights of the Winter 24/25 season from Belfast International Airport to Krakow and Prague today, marking the start of what we know will be another busy and successful festive season. When it comes to travelling on a magical festive break, our customers are guaranteed the best choice and flexibility, with an unrivalled programme on sale this winter from the airport.”
For further information and to book visitwww.jet2.comorwww.jet2CityBreaks.com.
If you are an independent travel agent and are interested in learning more about how you could benefit from working in partnership with Jet2holidays, please visit the company’s dedicated trade site:trade.jet2holidays.com