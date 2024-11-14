Tourism NI supports showcase event in Dublin

Tourism Northern Ireland has supported an event in Dublin to showcase the North as a world class travel and business destination.

Hosted in partnership with Belfast City Council, the gathering was attended by Economy Minister Conor Murphy, as well as media and tour operators in the Republic.

The showcase, which included a dinner reception at the James Joyce Centre followed by a showing of `Agreement’ at the Gate Theatre, aimed to strengthen all-island relationships and forge new partnerships between the tourism industry in the North and the travel trade in the Republic, as well as potential investors and the media.

During the month of October, the Lyric Theatre in Belfast has been presenting `Agreement’ at the Gate Theatre Dublin.

Written by Belfast playwright Owen McCafferty, the play is based around the negotiations leading up to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Following the play, a special Q&A session – `The Gate Conversations’ – took place.

Hosted by Dearbhail McDonald, the session, which featured Linda Ervine, a well-known Irish Language rights activist and Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey, explored the legacy of the Good Friday Agreement and the current political and social landscape of Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the showcase, Minister Murphy said: “Tourism is truly a success story of the peace process. While peace has itself brought new visitors to the north, our political history also forms part of our unique offering.

“Since the Good Friday Agreement, the number of overnight visitors to the North of Ireland has more than quadrupled. Spending by visitors has increased more than six-fold. Many tourism experiences are outside of the main urban centres so the growth of the industry has helped to spread the peace dividend throughout the region. The rise of tourism also opened up what was a very closed society to new people and new cultures.”

The Minister added: “Twenty-six years after the signing of the Agreement, this award-winning play continues to bring to life its historic significance to audiences and new generations.”

Ellvena Graham, Tourism NI Board Chair, said: “Relationships between the North and the Republic of Ireland have never been stronger and events such as this provide the perfect opportunity to strengthen those partnerships, network with potential investors and grow programmes with tour operators.

“We are committed to supporting businesses in the south who want to grow their operations in the North and as business and trade tourism is a major driver of growth in visitor spend, reinforcing all-island relationships will only strengthen that offering.”

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray said: “It’s so good to see Belfast’s Lyric Theatre and Owen McCafferty’s award winning play ‘Agreement’ showcased at the Gate Theatre during the Dublin Theatre Festival, thanks to a partnership between Belfast City Council and Tourism NI.

“I look forward to further opportunities for cultural exchange between our two great cities. There’s significant opportunity for Dublin and Belfast to build on our cultural destination reputation and profile together.”