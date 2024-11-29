Ulster Tatler Group Christmas Drinks 2024

On Thursday 28th November the Ulster Tatler Group kicked off the Christmas party season in style with a bash in the Ulster Reform Club, Belfast. The Club provided a cosy and relaxed atmosphere for a fantastic night of socialising and Christmas cheer.

A raffle was held on the night for the recently published “Built to Last”; a new book featuring the restoration of several buildings across the country. The book was designed by the Ulster Tatler Group and published by the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society (UAHS).

Invited guests included friends and colleagues from a wide range of sectors throughout N. Ireland.

