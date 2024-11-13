United Wines launches Designated Driver campaign in Northern Ireland

CRAIGAVON-based United Wines, one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland, has launched details of its annual Designated Driver campaign to encourage safer driving in Northern Ireland during the imminent Christmas party season.

As demand for no- and low-alcohol beers continues to increase year on year, United Wines will be rewarding anyone who puts themselves in the driving seat with a complimentary Heineken®0.0 or Birra Moretti Zero throughout the festive period, starting on Monday November 18.

To avail of the offer, designed to help drivers enjoy their night out whilst getting friends and family home safely, partygoers who volunteer themselves as a designated driver will receive their free drink when they make themselves known to staff at participating venues and show their car keys at the bar.

“We are delighted once again to launch this important safety campaign to help ‘drive home’ the important message of getting home safely and keeping our roads alcohol free during the busy upcoming festive party season,”said United Wines Brand Manager Gemma Herdman.

“Recent research* shows that one in every two consumers in Northern Ireland can now take or leave alcohol, which has seen sales of no and low alcohol beers soar in recent years – so there are a lot more people out there who are now willing to drive on a night out, especially with taxi shortages making it more and more difficult for party goers to get home safely,”she added.

“At United Wines, we salute all those who volunteer to drive and think they deserve a little reward to help them enjoy their sober night out, so we are sure that a complimentary Heineken®0.0 or Birra Moretti Zero will help bring some extra festive cheer for all.”

Statistics* show that more than half (54%) of Northern Ireland consumers choose a zero-alcohol solution when they’ve been nominated as a designated driver, with 46% of consumers wanting to see more no-alcohol options in bars and restaurants.