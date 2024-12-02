Armagh’s Georgian Festival attracts thousands to cathedral city

The award-winning event celebrates Armagh’s rich Georgian heritage while marking the start of Northern Ireland’s festive season

Armagh City was buzzing with excitement as thousands gathered to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Armagh Georgian Festival, officially launching Northern Ireland’s festive season. Over four vibrant days, the festival brought history to life with a host of events, performances, and activities, drawing record crowds and reaffirming its status as a cultural highlight.

The Georgian Day Artisan Market, held on Saturday November 30th, featured over 130 stalls offering crafts, seasonal gifts, and gourmet treats, making it one of Ireland’s largest markets and attracting visitors from far and wide. Adding to the festive atmosphere were live music, local crafts, and delicious food from Armagh’s independent retailers and artisan stall holders. Festival highlights included the dazzling “It’s a Holly Jolly Christmas” Light Show, which delighted 16,000 visitors alone across two nights, and guided tours of historic landmarks like the Archbishops’ Palace, offering glimpses into the city’s Georgian past.

Launched in 2004 as a one-day market, the festival has grown into a celebrated four-day festive event showcasing Armagh’s rich heritage. Plans are already underway for the 2025 Georgian Festival, set for 27th–30th November. Save the date for another unforgettable celebration!