Citizens of Belfast turn filmmakers as premiere of The Hearth to hit big screen next week

Taking the pulse of the city in 2024 is a film crafted from footage captured by and starring the people of Belfast which is set to hit the big screen next month, as Belfast Film Festival hosts the world premiere of The Hearth.

The film’s title, The Hearth, reflects the project’s ambition: to portray life’s everyday stories and magical moments on the big screen, in the spirit of the city sharing a fireside conversation.

With award winning documentary filmmaker Mark Cousins as the creative lead, around 25 hours of footage has been distilled and shaped into a fascinating 75 minute documentary. The film features no less than 122 faces and voices of Belfast citizens.

Earlier this year the Film Festival put out a call for people living in Belfast to get involved in the project by filming something about life in their hometown in 2024. Hundreds of submissions came in from all corners of the city, and scores of groups joined storytelling and filmmaking workshops designed to support inclusion. The film was commissioned as part of Belfast City Council’s Belfast 2024 celebration of culture and creativity which has been taking place across the city throughout the year.

The creative team working on The Hearth alongside Cousins included award-winning filmmaker Alison Millar (Lyra, 2022) local theatre director Paula McFetridge (Kabosh) world renowned composers David Holmes and Brian Irvine and the festival’s CEO, Michele Devlin was the project’s lead producer.

The feature length movie is an experimental documentary that reflects on how far we have come and takes stock of the city in the here and now. It presents a modern self-portrait of Belfast in 2024, capturing the city’s unique character through the lens of its people. It is a mosaic of Belfast talkers, old and young, recounting tall tales or sad ones. Filmed in pubs, community centres, playgrounds and homes, using various cameras and smartphones, the film is spirited, touching and haunting. We meet everything from a donkey in the east to a stuffed parrot in the west.

Tara Lynne O’Neill and Julian Simmons will host the gala screening, as many of the citizens army of filmmakers and stars take their seats at Cineworld in Belfast on Thursday 12th December to see themselves around The Hearth.

The premiere of the film will bring the Belfast 2024 programme to a close, before embarking on its international film festival journey in 2025.