Down Royal and Metcollect Ltd saddle up for the final fixture of 2024

Metcollect Ltd returns to Down Royal for fifth consecutive year as sponsor of Boxing Day RacesFor those eager to keep the festive spirit alive and send off 2024 with a bang, now’s the time to secure your tickets for the final racing event of the year at Down Royal Racecourse.

The highly anticipated Boxing Day meeting, proudly sponsored by Metcollect Ltd – a leader in metal and hazardous waste recycling – is one of the most exciting fixtures on the horse racing calendar and has become a beloved Christmas tradition for many across Ireland.

This year’s event will feature the thrilling Metcollect Oil Recycling Hunters Steeplechase, promising an unforgettable day filled with electrifying racing action and festive cheer.

Geoff Angus, Managing Director at Metcollect shared: “We’re excited to return to Down Royal for our fifth consecutive year as sponsors, extending the holiday celebrations into Boxing Day. Sponsoring the final event of the year is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the Metcollect Ltd brand to a wide and engaged audience while fully embracing the festive spirit.

“Spending Boxing Day at Down Royal is the perfect way to celebrate the season, creating lasting memories with friends and family – truly capturing the essence of Christmas. We’re looking forward to a thrilling day of top-tier racing to close out the year in style!”

Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal added: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Metcollect back for their fifth year as the sponsor of the Boxing Day Races. A sincere thank you to Metcollect for their ongoing support. Their partnership helps make our Boxing Day fixture an exceptional event and the perfect way to continue the Christmas celebrations.

“We encourage everyone to secure their tickets and packages early to avoid disappointment. We can’t wait to see you at our final race meeting of 2024 and look forward to creating even more unforgettable experiences for our visitors in 2025.”

Gates for the Boxing Day Races at Down Royal will open at 10.30am with the first race taking place at 11.40am.

For full details on the Metcollect Boxing Day race meeting or to book tickets, please visit: https://downroyal.com/tickets/.