Fashion pick of the week

Birks for work?

Boston Soft Footbed by BIRKENSTOCK

For this week’s pick of the week I’ve gone for a classsic that has made a resurgence in recent trends … Birkenstock’s.

The BIRKENSTOCK Boston clog is a veritable classic that can easily be worn all year round. With its additional foam layer, the soft footbed offers extra comfort for your feetall day long. Their natural design is down to the upper made from especially soft suede, which hugs the foot like a second skin.

When I think of smart casual, I think of Birks.

So why not be comfortable in style? (Just ask Dwight from The Office tv show!)