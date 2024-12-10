Festive cheer for Cranmore IPS pupils as they help design the Lord Mayor’s Christmas Card

Pupils from Cranmore Integrated Primary School have helped with the design of the Lord Mayor’s Christmas Card this year.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray, visited the school in Finaghy last month, where he announced the pupils could take part in a special drawing competition. The winning drawing would be chosen by him to be the front of his Christmas Card.

He returned to the school last Thursday (5 December) and met the winner – P7 pupil Callum O’Boyle. Callum’s drawing features a festive elf accompanied by a cheery snowman with the words ‘Merry Christmas Belfast’.

The Lord Mayor also selected four other drawings from pupils as runners-up in the competition and these are featured on the back cover of the card.

He said: “I’m really delighted the Lord Mayor’s Christmas Card this year has been designed by some of our youngest citizens. I want to thank the pupils of Cranmore Integrated Primary School for taking part in the competition and for the lovely drawings they submitted.

“It was tough choosing the winner but I felt Callum’s drawing really stood out and I loved the ‘Merry Christmas Belfast’ greeting.

“I chose four runners-up and these are featured on the back of the card. Well done to all! I hope I brought some festive cheer to the school this month.”

Callum said: “I’m really happy my drawing was chosen by the Lord Mayor for his Christmas Card this year and it was nice to meet him at the school.”

Cranmore Integrated Primary School Principal, William Doherty, said: “It was a huge honour for our school to be chosen by the Lord Mayor to design his Christmas Card this year.

“The children have been so excited to take part in the design and to showcase their incredible artistic talents. As an integrated school, we wish everyone across our city a very Happy Christmas and a peaceful 2025.”