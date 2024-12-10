Flout! Fairytale in New York

“It was like we already knew each other,” Peter said. “Sal is a legend in the New York City food scene, but once we started talking about pizza and how to make it, it honestly felt like we’d worked together before. We both embrace the chaos, and put our energy into the food, so this collab feels like the perfect fit. Sal has been amazing to me and Flout!, so having the chance to work alongside him at Lucia Pizza is literally a pizza nerd’s dream come true.”

The pizza pop-up event will feature never-before-seen creations, with Peter unveiling Northern Irish Christmas specials reimagined in the New York style. This fusion of traditional Irish dishes with Lucia’s signature pizza is a celebration of Flout’s ethos of mixing it up, something the brand has been doing since Peter opened the East Belfast shop by himself in December 2021.

“I started this journey three years ago with zero expectations,” Peter reflects. “For the first six months, I was the only employee. Now, on our third birthday, I’m in NYC making my pizza in my favourite slice shop, in the greatest pizza city in the world. I can’t wait to share the best of Belfast with New York.”