posted on December 10th, 2024
Flout! Fairytale in New York
East Belfast pizzeria announces collaboration with NYC’s finest Lucia Pizza on December10 December 2024:East Belfast’s viral pizza sensation Flout! Pizza is heading to the Big Apple to partner with Lucia Pizza – one of New York City’s finest Italian-American eateries – for one night only.A pizza pop-up event is taking place on Saturday, December 14, at Lucia’s SoHo location, and the one-time only menu will offer New Yorkers a fusion of Irish and New York pizza – with a Christmas twist.The collaboration was forged when Flout! owner Peter Thompson visited Lucia Pizza on a business recce. Peter got talking to Salvatore (Sal) Carlino, Lucia Pizza’s head chef, and they hit it off immediately – based on their shared passion for authentic New York-style pizza.“It was like we already knew each other,” Peter said. “Sal is a legend in the New York City food scene, but once we started talking about pizza and how to make it, it honestly felt like we’d worked together before. We both embrace the chaos, and put our energy into the food, so this collab feels like the perfect fit. Sal has been amazing to me and Flout!, so having the chance to work alongside him at Lucia Pizza is literally a pizza nerd’s dream come true.”The pizza pop-up event will feature never-before-seen creations, with Peter unveiling Northern Irish Christmas specials reimagined in the New York style. This fusion of traditional Irish dishes with Lucia’s signature pizza is a celebration of Flout’s ethos of mixing it up, something the brand has been doing since Peter opened the East Belfast shop by himself in December 2021.“I started this journey three years ago with zero expectations,” Peter reflects. “For the first six months, I was the only employee. Now, on our third birthday, I’m in NYC making my pizza in my favourite slice shop, in the greatest pizza city in the world. I can’t wait to share the best of Belfast with New York.”In just three short years, Flout! has earned accolades like ‘Best in Ireland’ from the McKenna Guide (2022–24), a review in The New York Times (October 2023), and a perfect ten from the UK’s Food Review Club – quickly becoming Northern Ireland’s most viral food outlet.Sal Carlino, recently named one of the world’s top 100 pizza chefs in 2024, is one of New York’s most respected pizza chefs. He has built Lucia Pizza into one of the city’s finest purveyors of New York-style pizza, with its original South Brooklyn location now complemented by a flagship in SoHo and a soon-to-open spot on the Upper East Side. Known for his deep respect for tradition, ability to embrace innovation, and unwavering belief that pizza is about community, Sal is excited to bring a taste of Flout! to Lucia’s loyal customer base.The one-night-only event is happening on December 14 at Lucia’s SoHo location. More details can be found on Instagram at @flout.pizza and @lucia.ny.