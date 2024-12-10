Glentoran appoints CEO to the Board of Directors

Glentoran Football Club has announced the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Tony Webster to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Since joining the Club in September 2024, Tony has begun the process of raising the standard of professionalism across Glentoran’s off-the-pitch operations.

He has introduced key measures to modernise the Club’s administrative and operational processes, while also initiating the development of commercial strategy to expand revenue streams and ensure the Club’s long-term financial sustainability.

Tony’s appointment to the Board reflects the confidence of club owner Ali Pour and the Directors in his leadership, strategic vision, and ability to guide the Club’s progress.

This move also reinforces the Club’s commitment to supporting First Team Manager Declan Devine and his coaching staff as they strive to achieve success on the pitch.

Ali Pour, owner of Glentoran Football Club, said: “Tony’s leadership has already brought renewed focus and direction to our off-the-pitch operations. His early efforts have established a solid foundation for implementing a more professional and sustainable approach, fully aligned with our long-term vision for the Club.

“His appointment to the Board reflects our confidence in his ability to lead this pivotal phase of the Club’s transformation. We are committed to building for the future, and Tony’s role will be instrumental in driving success both on and off the pitch at every level of Glentoran Football Club.

Colin Jess, Chairman of Glentoran Football Club, added: “Tony has brought a fresh perspective to Glentoran, providing a clear focus and direction for the Club’s off-the-pitch operations. His appointment to the Board is a natural progression as we continue to build on the early progress made under his leadership. We are confident that Tony’s expertise and strategic vision will be pivotal in shaping the Club’s future and driving its long-term success.”