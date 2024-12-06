Glentoran teams-up with East Belfast Mission to support local community this Christmas

Glentoran Football Club is proud to team-up with East Belfast Mission this Christmas to bring festive cheer and vital support to those in need.

The club has organised two collections that will take place during the club’s Sports Direct Premiership fixture against Ballymena United this Saturday.

The collections aim to provide essential resources to vulnerable individuals and families in East Belfast, helping them through the challenges of the winter season.

A bucket collection will take place at the ground, with all proceeds going directly to East Belfast Mission’s meal programme. This vital initiative provides hot, nutritious meals to individuals and families who are struggling within East Belfast.