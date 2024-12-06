posted on December 6th, 2024
Glentoran teams-up with East Belfast Mission to support local community this Christmas
Glentoran Football Club is proud to team-up with East Belfast Mission this Christmas to bring festive cheer and vital support to those in need.The club has organised two collections that will take place during the club’s Sports Direct Premiership fixture against Ballymena United this Saturday.The collections aim to provide essential resources to vulnerable individuals and families in East Belfast, helping them through the challenges of the winter season.A bucket collection will take place at the ground, with all proceeds going directly to East Belfast Mission’s meal programme. This vital initiative provides hot, nutritious meals to individuals and families who are struggling within East Belfast.Supporters are also encouraged to bring winter clothing items such as coats, hats, and scarves in good condition to donate. These essential items will be collected on match day at the designated table near the Directors’ Box entrance and distributed by the East Belfast Mission to those in need.Glentoran FC has a proud tradition of supporting its local community, particularly during the festive season, and this initiative highlights the club’s commitment to making a meaningful difference off the pitch.Speaking about the collections, Colin Jess, Chairman at Glentoran FC, said: “As we approach Christmas, it’s important to remember those who may be facing challenges. Glentoran fans have always shown incredible generosity, and we’re confident they will once again step up to help make a real impact. By partnering with East Belfast Mission, we can ensure that the support goes where it’s needed most.”Andrew Irvine from East Belfast Mission added: “This partnership with Glentoran FC will provide much-needed assistance to individuals and families in East Belfast. The meals and clothing donated will bring comfort and hope to so many during what can be a very difficult time.”Fans attending the match are encouraged to give whatever they can afford, whether through a small cash donation or by bringing along warm clothing in good condition to donate.For more information visitwww.glentoran.com.
