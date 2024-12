Hospitality in good health as Galgorm Collection and Duality Healthcare partner on innovative staff healthcare initiative in £250,000 investment

Industry leader invests in employee wellbeing with Duality’s new corporate healthcare initiative

Galgorm Collection, Northern Ireland’s premier group of luxury hotels, bars and restaurants, has announced the launch of a corporate healthcare membership scheme for its team, delivered in partnership with Northern Ireland’s leading private primary care provider Duality Healthcare, and representing a significant investment by Galgorm Collection of £250,000 over the next five years.

The innovate initiative delivered for Galgorm Collection by Duality Healthcare, and which provides individuals, families and businesses with a host of healthcare services including instant access to private GP care across Northern Ireland, is part of Galgorm Collection’s ongoing efforts to enhance benefits and support for its team. It will provide convenient and confidential healthcare to help employees with their health and wellbeing needs.

Demonstrating its commitment to employee care, Galgorm Collection is offering Duality’s corporate healthcare offering to all personnel with over one year of service across all the hospitality group’s properties, including Galgorm, The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, The Old Inn Crawfordsburn, Parisien, Fratelli Belfast, and the newly acquired Galgorm Castle Estate and Roe Park Resort.

John McEvoy, Executive Chairman of Duality Healthcare, commented;

“We’re thrilled to partner with Galgorm Collection to deliver this tailored corporate healthcare offering, ensuring that employees have timely access to medical care and advice. The service offers flexible appointments, including virtual consultations and in-person visits, an annual medical, and a host of other vital healthcare services, giving staff the convenience and discretion to address their healthcare needs without delay.