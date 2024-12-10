Hospitality in good health as Galgorm Collection and Duality Healthcare partner on innovative staff healthcare initiative in £250,000 investment

This initiative underscores Galgorm Collection’s forward-thinking and compassionate approach to supporting employee health and wellbeing in the workplace and sets an inspiring example for all businesses across Northern Ireland to provide much-needed primary healthcare cover for their employees, and we look forward to working with them as they roll out the programme across all their properties .”

The new Duality Healthcare initiative at Galgorm Collection adds to the suite of industry-leading benefits already offered to its staff. Employees with over one year of service also receive comprehensive private healthcare through Vitality Health, alongside free confidential counselling services provided by Spectrum Life, to support mental health and wellbeing.

Employees also enjoy an increased holiday allowance after a year of service, as well as complimentary access to Galgorm’s Thermal Spa Village, discounts on a range of spa treatments, golf memberships at Galgorm Golf Club, free dining opportunities with a paying guest at several of the Collection’s restaurants, and access to fitness suite facilities.

Additionally the Collection rewards and recognises its team members through an Employee of the Week scheme, a referral incentive bonus if their recommended candidate is hired, and a complimentary stay voucher upon successful completion of their probation period.

Galgorm Collection is committed to fostering career growth and professional development, offering in-house and external training in areas such as Mental Health, First Aid, Food Hygiene, and Wines and Spirits, and also runs several apprenticeship schemes in partnership with Northern Regional College and Belfast Metropolitan College.

Laura Millar, Associate Director of Human Resources at Galgorm Collection, said;

“At Galgorm Collection, we place the highest value on our team members, and this investment in their wellbeing reflects our commitment to providing exceptional care for our staff.

By partnering with Duality Healthcare’s award-winning team, we’re ensuring that our employees can access professional medical advice and support when they need it most – across any of Duality Healthcare’s clinics in Northern Ireland.

This is just one of the many ways we aim to set the standard for employee benefits and support in the hospitality industry, and to foster a workplace culture that prioritises health, happiness and personal development.

We believe that by taking care of our people, we empower them to deliver the outstanding service and experiences that our guests have come to expect from Galgorm Collection .”

With a workforce of approximately 1,100 employees, Galgorm Collection continues to lead the way in creating a positive and supportive working environment. The launch of this innovative corporate healthcare offering for its staff is the latest milestone in the commitment Galgorm Collection made in 2021 to roll out an enhanced programme of progressive benefits for its team members.

In 2023 the hospitality business was the first on the island of Ireland to achieve Great Place to Work certification, based on exceptional employee experiences.