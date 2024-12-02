Lord Mayor praises vital work of staff working to support vulnerable people in Belfast

Since October 2021, the initiative has supported over 150 individuals, targeting their unique needs and providing stability and a dedicated point of contact to support individuals throughout their journey, whatever their circumstances.

Speaking at the event, the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “The number of people with homelessness status in Belfast has more than doubled over the last decade, which is a truly shocking statistic.

“But the solution isn’t as simple as just providing more housing – the reasons why people become homeless are much more complex than that, so the response needs to be multi-faceted too, supporting people in many different, and varied, ways to get back on their feet and stay on track, knowing that they have the individual support they require.

“The Complex Lives project is doing just that – offering dedicated, individual support which is tailored to the person, guiding and supporting them with everything they need, not just housing, but help with addiction, education, mental health and lots more.

“It’s a fantastic initiative and, having worked in the homeless sector myself, I have first-hand experience of the challenges faced by those living without a home of their own and know the difference a tailored approach like this can make.

“Today has been an opportunity to acknowledge the great work that is being done, day in, day out, to support those who need help. I believe the progress that has been made in recent years will continue to grow, with the support of all partners around the table today. On behalf of our council, I thank all those in the sector for the work they do.”