posted on December 4th, 2024
PAW Patrol ®Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is Coming to BELFAST
Register your interest now!
The Pack is Back and on a Roll to The SSE Arena on 26th July 2025!This action-packed, music-filled production is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol.Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance.To avoid disappointment, sign up at www.PAWPatrolLive.co.uk for exclusive deals and to be the first to know when tickets for the 2 performances are available!