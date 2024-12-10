Queen’s Quay Kiosk Opens at Belfast Waterfront!

A new addition was added to the Belfast waterfront with the Queen’s Quay Kiosk. It’s located between the Odyssey arena and the Lagan Weir pedestrian bridge. This new coffee kiosk is part of ongoing plans to transform the historic waterfront into a colourful and vibrant experience. The kiosk is set to become a key landmark on the Maritime Mile with its coloured sails, striking design and welcoming atmosphere.

The chief executive of Maritime Belfast, Kerrie Sweeney, said: “The new kiosk, delivered with support from Belfast city council and the department for communities adds fresh energy to this historic area – championing sustainability, supporting local communities and playing a key role in the waterfront’s ongoing regeneration.” Adding to its unique appeal, it will feature 5 portraits by local artist Terry Bradley and is inspired by the hardworking men and women of industrial Belfast and accompanied by personal stories from former dockers, offering visitors a glimpse into the city’s rich maritime heritage. The Kiosk was funded by The Department for communities and delivery was managed by the Belfast city council. The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray who was present at the opening of the kiosk said: “It’s fantastic to see native trading here at Queen’s Quay kiosk on the Maritime Mile as a result of partnership between the council, Maritime Belfast and Department for communities. I’m looking forward to seeing many people enjoying the kiosk’s wares from coffee to craft.Maritime Belfast Trust preserves and promotes Belfast’s authentic maritime heritage for the enjoyment of current and future generations, and in doing so contributes to the successful social and economic development of the city. For further details on the Queen’s Quay Kiosk and upcoming events on the Maritime Mile, visit maritime-mile.com