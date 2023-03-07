The Old Campbellian Society Annual Dinner was held on Friday 10th February in the Dining Hall at Campbell College in east Belfast. Diners were called to dinner by the College Bugle Major, Harry Murphy, and the Society President, Chris McNally, welcomed guests to the event. South African rugby legend Robbie Diack replied on behalf of the guests. Among those in attendance were former BBC presenter Noel Thompson and former Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Wallace, both of whom are former pupils of the College.

