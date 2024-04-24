Belfast Comedian to Host UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2024

The UnderOne Festival has announced the launch of the highly anticipate 2024 UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards, set to take place on Thursday 25th July 2024 at the prestigious University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus. The star-studded event will be hosted by Belfast comic and actor, William Thompson, who will take to the stage alongside the dynamic British abstract artist and X-Factor finalist, Misha B.

Commenting on the awards, William Thompson said: “As someone intimately acquainted with the importance of diversity and inclusion due to my experience with cerebral palsy, I am honoured to host the UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2024. It’s a joy to celebrate the efforts of individuals and organisations doing their bit for diversity. I hope to inject a little Northern Irish humour and bring smiles to the faces of these global trailblazers as we recognise their work to build more inclusive communities.”

The UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards aim to shine a spotlight on the champions of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), who fearlessly advocate for these core values and integrate them into the essence of their organisations. As an integral part of the UnderOne Festival, the awards bring together the world’s most inspiring DEI advocates – individuals and organisations committed to driving real, positive change.

“The UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards offer a unique opportunity for organisations, individuals and initiatives across Northern Ireland to receive well-deserved recognition for their dedication to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. There is an abundance of commendable work underway in Northern Ireland aimed at fostering greater social and cultural awareness and this is a perfect chance to celebrate those efforts”, said UnderOne founder, Lydiah Igweh.

The awards feature a diverse range of categories, including the Global Inclusion Excellence Award, Trailblazer Employee Resource Group Award, DEI Innovation Award, DEI Rising Star Award, Inclusion in Sustainability Award, DEI Thought-leader and Influencer Award, Diverse and Inclusive Company Culture Award, Creative Diversity Campaign, and Social Impact and Community Engagement Award.

Respected judges from renowned global companies such as Warner Bros., Discovery, Clyde & Co., HSBC, Channel 4, Innocent Drinks, Expedia, and more will meticulously evaluate the nominations, ensuring a fair and thorough selection process.

Nominations for the awards are now open to both individuals and organisations, with the deadline set for Monday 3rd June 2024. Winners will be honoured in a glamorous event at the University of Northampton on Thursday 25th July 2024.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: www.underonediversityinclusionawards.com.