posted on April 25th, 2024
Methodist College Formal April 2002
Ulster Tatler looks back into April 2002, Methodist College, Belfast held their formal in the Culloden Hotel. Take a look at some of the students and teachers who attended.
Recent Posts
- Diplomatic Dinner Celebrating The International Community’s Presence
- Methodist College Formal April 2002
- Belfast 2024’s ‘Bank of Ideas’ Now Open for Submissions
- NI Artist Brings ‘Silent Testimony’ to London’s National Portrait Gallery
- Belfast Comedian to Host UnderOne Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2024