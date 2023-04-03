Home sweet home

Local property developers, Strand Homes, recently launched a new show home in their Ferndene Development.

Ferndene is a development of four and five bedroom homes that include green energy packs.

J’Adore Décor provided the interior design for the show home, with paintings supplied by local artist Aly Harte.

Ferndene is nestled in a quiet neighbourhood on the edge of east Belfast with great views of Scrabo Tower and the surrounding countryside.

Check out our Spring issue for more, now on sale!