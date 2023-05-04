posted on May 4th, 2023
US President delivers key address at Ulster University
The President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, made a key address at Ulster University during his recent visit to Northern Ireland to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
President Biden was welcomed by the Vice Chancellor of Ulster University to the university’s new Belfast campus, in which he gave a wide-ranging speech highlighting the commitment to renewal and repair in Northern Ireland.
Full coverage in our May issue, on sale tomorrow!