Joe Kennedy III opens new building at Queen’s University Belfast

Queen’s University Belfast hosted U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Joseph Kennedy III, to open a new building at Queen’s Management School.

The new state-of-the-art building will become home to the student and staff community at Queen’s Management School, one of the top business schools in the UK and Ireland.

During the visit Mr Kennedy also took part in an ‘In-Conversation’ session with Queen’s Students’ Union President, Emma Murphy.

Professor Sir Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s commented: “We were delighted to welcome back Joe Kennedy III to Queen’s today to open this new state-of-the-art, purpose-built building on the Riddel Hall campus, which will be used by our staff and students at Queen’s Management School in the new academic year. As the U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Mr Kennedy brings an important focus on business opportunities for Northern Ireland, recognising the talent we have here and how we can grow and harness that talent for the benefit of our community.

“We would like to thank the Department for the Economy for their significant contribution to this new building at Queen’s which will drive economic growth, with new and better jobs and a more prosperous society.”

Permanent Secretary of the Department for the Economy, Mike Brennan; Pro Vice-Chancellor for AHSS, Professor Nola Hewitt-Dundas; Provost Professor Stuart Elborn; President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s, Professor Sir Ian Greer; U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Joseph Kennedy III; Head of Queen’s Management School, Professor M. N. Ravishankar; US Consul General Paul Narain; President of Queen’s Students’ Union, Emma Murphy; Head of the NI Civil Service, Jayne Brady and Dr Stephen Kingon Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Senate.