Virginia Park Lodge Hosts HOMEGROWN Event

From Friday 1st November to Sunday 3rd November 2024, Virginia Park Lodge, a member of Ireland’s Blue Book, will be hosting its highly anticipated HOMEGROWN event. This exclusive gathering marks Richard’s tenth year as the custodian of the lodge and promises to be a celebration of local flavours, culinary prowess and community spirit.

Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an unforgettable culinary experience. Renowned guest Chesterfields, Angela Hartnett, Valentine Warner and Robin Gill, will be joining Richard to showcase their culinary prowess, creating a truly exceptional dining experience.

With its focus on showcasing the best of locally sourced ingredients and talent, HOMEGROWN offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the essence of Virginia Park Lodge and its commitment to sustainable, farm-to-table dining.

For more information on the event, visit: www.virginiaparklodge.com.