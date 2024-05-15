Little Amal’s Visit to Belfast (18th – 19th May)

On Saturday 18th May, the May Queen procession will take place in Belfast city centre, from 12.30pm, followed by Lord Mayor’s Day celebrations at City Hall.

Little Amal will lead a colourful parade of wildlife, flowers and nature, leaving from Writer’s Square and making her way via Donegall and Bridge Street, towards Donegall Place and City Hall.

At the front of City Hall, she will be greeted by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, for an afternoon of free family activities as part of our Lord Mayor’s Day celebrations.

At City Hall, Little Amal will take part in a special performance piece at 2.30pm, based on Gulliver’s Travels, and featuring magic, circus and music.

Then, later that evening, Little Amal will step through the wardrobe with Lucy and Mr Tumnus for Amal in Narnia, a family-friendly outdoor show based on the classic C.S Lewis novel.

This show will run from 7pm to 8pm at C.S. Lewis Square, near Holywood Arches, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

On Sunday 19th May, tree planting will take place at Colin Glen Forest Park at 11am, followed by a finale event at Belfast Castle/Cave Hill between 7pm and 9pm.

Little Amal will begin her final day in Belfast with Do Not Disturb, a tree planting event at Colin Glen Forest Park between 11am and 12pm, with doors opening at 10.30am.

Her last stop will be at Belfast Castle gardens where she will explore the city’s mythological roots at a finale event – Amal at Beann Mhadagáin, between 7pm and 9pm.

Expect drumming, music, dance and a fire ceremony as the people of goddess Danu come together to offer Little Amal gifts of earth, air, water and fire to protect her on her onward journey to Newry, Mourne, Down and Dublin.

All of these events are open to the public but they do require free tickets to be booked in advance. For more details, visit: www.belfastcity.gov.uk.