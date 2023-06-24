Remembering Gladys Maccabe

Art lovers gathered at the Ulster Museum, Belfast, recently for a special event: the unveiling of a Blue Plaque to commemorate the life and work of Gladys Maccabe.

The highly respected artist was the first President of the Ulster Society of Women Artists (USWA) in 1957, and the founder of the arts column in these very pages in the 1960s.

It was officially unveiled on the Stranmillis Road by her sole surviving child, Prof Chris Maccabe.

This building had been Gladys’ home for 12 years, as well as her art studio and a meeting place for the USWA.

