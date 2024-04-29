Open College Network NI Strengthens Collaboration with The Open University

OPEN COLLEGE NETWORK NI (OCN NI) has announced details of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Open University in Ireland (OU in Ireland).

The MoU aims to establish a partnership between OCN NI and OU in Ireland to promote widening access for learners and create suitable progression pathways between OCN qualifications and OU higher education programmes.

The MoU emphasises both parties’ dedication to promoting the value of lifelong learning and providing high-quality and industry-recognised qualifications to individuals in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the signing, Martin Flynn, CEO of OCN NI, said: “We have worked successfully in collaboration with The Open University in Ireland over a number of years on a variety of initiatives. During this time, it became clear that we have a number of shared values, not least the commitment to promoting the value of lifelong learning, so developing out relationship under the provision of a MoU was the logical next step.

“The MoU commits both parties to entitling and encouraging people to gain recognition for their achievements in learning, raising their potential and progress whilst respecting and valuing equality, diversity and inclusion.”

John D’Arcy, Director of The Open University in Ireland, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with OCN NI through this Memorandum of Understanding. The Open University promotes life-changing learning that enriches society and we are committees to working with OCN NI to increase access to education for all learners, regardless of their background or circumstances.

“Together we will develop and promote progression pathways that will allow learners to advance from OCN qualifications to higher education programmes with The Open University, supporting students in Northern Ireland to realise their full potential.”

OCN NI’s comprehensive range of vocational qualifications spans various subjects, including Business and Administration, Hospitality and Tourism, Health and Social Care, Information Technology, Construction, Creative Industries, and many more. The diversity of offerings caters to learners of all ages and backgrounds, ensuring inclusivity and equal access to education.