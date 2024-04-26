posted on April 26th, 2024
CastleCourt Opens Refurbed BPerfect Cosmetics Store
On Thursday 25th April, CastleCourt Shopping Centre opened their newly refitted BPerfect Cosmetics megastore. Huge crowds attended the event, including Celebrity Big Brother Contestants Ekin-Su and music industry mogul Louis Walsh (see our May issue).
The revamped megastore offers an immersive beauty experience, featuring cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art hair and scalp diagnostics cameras, ready to unveil your tailored haircare regimen. Pay a visit to BPerfect Cosmetics’ signature, state-of-the-art base bar, where a team of skilled makeup artists will guide you to discover your perfect colour match.
To see more of the event, check out our May issue of Ulster Tatler!