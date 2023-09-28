Local schools encouraged to get involved in ‘Together’ Poster Design Competition for Good Relations Week 2023

The Community Relations Council, in partnership with the Education Authority, is encouraging primary and secondary students across the region to participate in the ‘Together’ Poster Design Competition for Good Relations Week 2023.

The competition is designed to inspire primary and secondary students to illustrate how their school are delivering the positive message that working ‘Together’ helps to build positive community relations.

Young artists are encouraged to unleash their creativity using words, drawings, photographs, or a combination of all three to design an A4 poster, and entries can be submitted individually, in groups or as a classroom project before the deadline of 3pm on

Friday 27th October 2023.

‘Together’ was the theme for Good Relations Week 2023, which ran from Monday 18th to Sunday 24th September with a colourful programme of workshops, lectures, panel discussions, talks, podcasts, film screenings, music and dance performances, storytelling, andexhibitions.

Events addressed everything from sectarianism and racism to shared spaces, peace-building and cultural diversity. They tackled issues of gender inequality, climate change and the environment, improving individual health and well-being, eradicating poverty, and hunger, and removing barriers to improved education.

The annual celebration is co-ordinated by the Community Relations Council and supported by The Executive Office as part of the Together: Building a United Community Strategy.

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, said: “As part of Good Relations Week 2023, I’m delighted to launch our ‘Together’ Poster Design Competition that invites creative students across the region to showcase how their schools are champions atdelivering the positive message that working ‘Together’ helps build positive community relations.

“We are keen to see how primary and secondary schools’ students across the region paint a vision of how working ‘Together’ can promote collaboration and inclusivity in communities that we live.”

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council added: “We firmly believe that involving students in engaging and interactive activities such as our Good Relations Week poster design competition is fundamental to promoting good relations within our communities, today and in the years to come.

“The competition gives students the chance to creatively demonstrate how their schools are actively engaged in working together to positively promote a brighter and more inclusive future for everyone.

Jayne Simms, School Improvement Professional at Education Authority said: “This poster design competition is a great opportunity for all schools across Northern Ireland to get involved with Good Relations Week 2023.

“This competition isn’t just about art; it’s about fostering a sense of togetherness and unity. We encourage all students to get involved, unleash their creativity, and play an active role in promoting positive community relations.”

Chris Gardner, Director of Good Relations and T:BUC Division TEO commented: “On behalf of The Executive Office, I am delighted to support the launch of the ‘Together’ Poster Design Competition, I invite schools across our region to showcase how their students are engaging in activities to build positive community relations. We are excited to see how the students will bring these activities to life through their engaging work.”

“Good Relations Week is an integral part of our ongoing community strategy, the programme plays a vital role in bringing communities together helping to build a peaceful, fair, equal and prosperous society for all people.”

Submit entries via email: grw23@asgandpartners.com or post: c/o Good Relations Week 2023 Primary School Design Competition, Anderson House, Holywood Road, Belfast BT4 2GU.

Deadline for submissions is: 3pm on Friday 27th October 2023.