GM Marketing ‘Sleighs’ with 12 Days of Christmas Campaign in aid of AWARE NI

Christmas is almost upon us, and GM Marketing is thrilled to announce the launch of its ‘12 Days of Christmas’ prize draw, a festive fundraiser to generate valuable donations for its charity partner, AWARE NI, the depression charity for Northern Ireland that offers support and education to people with low mood, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and their caregivers.

Taking place over 12 days, this mega-prize draw will give entrants the chance to win from a fantastic prize bundle worth over £5,000 in the run up to Christmas, all while supporting a meaningful cause.

Organised by ‘THRIVE’, the Social and Well-being Committee at GM Marketing, the 12 Days of Christmas draw will run from 4th December until 19th December, featuring a range of top prizes that have been generously donated by GM Marketing’s brands and suppliers, including a VIP trip to a Liverpool F.C. home match, an Apple iPad, a luxury hotel getaway for two, and much more!

Speaking about the giveaway, HR Manager at GM Marketing, Anna Mulgrew said:

“GM Marketing has committed to raising £20K for AWARE NI over the next two years, and as part of our fundraising efforts, we are excited to launch the 12 Days of Christmas prize draw to raise money, while spreading some Christmas cheer

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of the brands and suppliers that we work with, we have been able to create a fantastic prize pot that is sure to get people entering. By participating in this festive campaign, not only will people have the chance to win amazing prizes, but they will also be helping AWARE NI in its mission to support those affected by mental health issues.”

Clare Galbraith, Head of Fundraising at AWARE NI, added:

“We want to extend a huge thank you to GM Marketing for stepping up with their ’12 Days of Christmas’ fundraiser! GM Marketing’s support is making a real impact, and we’re grateful for their partnership in our mission to create positive change in mental health.

“Their commitment to raising £20K for AWARE NI in 2 years is a game-changer – these funds will go a long way to help us continue our crucial mental health initiatives. Here’s to a season of giving that truly matters!”

To enter the giveaway, individuals can text ‘GMCHRISTMAS’ to 70215, with each entry costing just £1. Participants can enter as many times as they wish between 27/11/23 at 12.01am and 18/12/23 at 11.59pm and each entry will automatically be included in the daily draw for the duration of the competition, increasing their chances of winning some of the prizes that are on offer over the 12 days.

All proceeds from the prize draw will be donated to AWARE NI. Established in 1996, the charity has a large network of peer-led support groups run by a team of trained volunteers. Support groups welcome people experiencing mental ill-health and offer them a safe space to open up and be around others who understand them. AWARE NI also delivers mental health and well-being programmes into communities, schools, universities and workplaces, teaching attendee’s techniques to look after their own mental health and wellbeing.

GM Marketing is committed to making a positive impact on the community and believes that this initiative will not only bring joy to the winners but also contribute significantly to the valuable work carried out by AWARE NI in Northern Ireland.