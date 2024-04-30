Glorious Getaway

Ulster Tatler’s Joanne Harkness visits Lawlor’s of Naas, a 4-star hotel in County Kildare.

It is always a treat to have a weekend getaway and going over the border feels far enough away without having to board a plane and go through the dreaded airport delays. My husband and I recently took a road trip down to County Kildare, to stay in the renowned Lawlor’s of Naas for some luxury relaxation. This four-star hotel sits in the heart of the town, where it has stood proudly for over 100 years.

Weather warnings and sudden snowfall had hit Ireland in the lead up to our stay, but with a stroke of luck, on the day we arrived in Naas it was glorious – spring was finally making an appearance.

Our first port of call after our three-hour drive was the opulent lobby area, where we were seated by the roaring fire to enjoy a fabulous afternoon tea. Not meaning to boast, but we recently had afternoon tea in The Plaza in New York, so expectations were high… how would Lawlor’s compare? I’m pleased to report that it held its own – there were certainly similarities in the décor and the food choices. Highlights for me were the Coronation chicken and spinach wrap, the savoury scone with herb cream cheese and Parma ham, the chocolate mousse and the delectable lemon cake, all of which were washed down with a refreshing peppermint tea… and a glass of Prosecco!

Before we checked into our room we took a stroll through Naas to get a feel for the town. It has an array of boutiques, cafés, restaurants and high street shops – I particularly enjoyed browsing through books in Barker & Jones where I bought The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which was a must-read recommendation from our Ulster Tatler digital columnist, Victoria Quinn.

After our jaunt around town, we headed up to our room to relax before dinner. The room was lovely – it was traditional with a modern twist. The pièce de résistance was the hidden flat screen TV which came up from the bottom of the bed at the touch of a button – very impressive!

In the evening we headed down to Vi’s restaurant, which is the focal point of the lobby. A spectacular, circular bar sits in the centre of the restaurant and the surrounding tables were filled with families and couples enjoying a Saturday evening together. The contemporary-style menu showcases high-quality ingredients, creating dishes that were truly delicious. I started with the roasted pumpkin, bacon and Burrata salad, which was served with pomegranate, tossed seeds and torn focaccia. It was light and refreshing and combined a mixture of flavours and textures that worked perfectly together. My choice of main course was the crispy skin salmon, which came served with sautéed bacon, pearl onion dressing, rissole potatoes and broccoli. I loved the saltiness of the bacon against the fresh salmon and the crunch of the zesty pearl onions. My husband went for the strip loin steak and scrapped his plate clean, which was a good sign. Finally, to finish we shared the chocolate fondue, which came with an array of treats for dipping into the warm chocolate sauce.

The high standard of food continued with breakfast the following morning, which offered both continental and hot buffets; the best kind of hotel breakfast in my opinion. We both enjoyed a traditional Irish cooked breakfast, which set us up for the day ahead. After what was a thoroughly enjoyable stay in Lawlor’s of Naas, we checked out at 11am, but our trip wasn’t over just yet! The hotel is located just a 15-minute drive from Kildare Village, so of course we had to make a stop at the ultimate shopping destination before heading home.

Lawlor’s of Naas

Poplar Square, Naas

T: 00 353 45 906 444

www.lawlors.ie