Belfast to host free spring safety event at City Hall

Over 30 exhibitors will be on hand to give free home safety and crime prevention advice at City Hall on Friday 01 March. The Belfast Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has organised the event, which is free and will take place from 10am-1pm in Belfast City Hall. Complimentary tea, coffee and refreshments will also be provided.

Exhibitors at the event will include statutory agencies, including the PSNI, Housing Executive, NI Fire and Rescue Service, Libraries NI and Belfast City Council, as well as community and voluntary groups, such as Samaritans, Belfast Women’s Aid, Victim Support NI and the General Consumer Council. DigiSkills will also be in attendance. Visitors can avail of a free cyber security check on their phones or tablets to make sure that all security settings are correctly activated. No booking is required and the service will run on a first-come first-served basis.

Councillor Dónal Lyons, Chair of Belfast Policing and Community Safety Partnership, said: “I’m delighted to see the return of the PCSP Spring Safety to City Hall on 01 March. The event last year drew in over 500 visitors and it was excellent to see so many making use of the many complimentary home safety provisions on the day. “This year, we are poised to welcome back over 30 exhibitors and, in particular DigiSkills, who will once again offer free mobile phone security checks.”