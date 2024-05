On Friday 31st May 2024 at Theatre at The Mill, Newtownabbey, 7.45pm, PM Big Bang, joined by vocalists Ceara Grehan and David Hamilton, will take to the stage for a one-off performance in aid of Marie Curie Hospice.

Special guest for the evening will be Dana, winner of the 1970 Eurovision Song Contest!

Tickets are available from the theatre’s box office: theatreatthemill.com/