Belfast Fashion Week May 2002

From designer to high street, accessories and jewellery, Belfast Fashion Week featured collections from A-Wear, Rio, Brazil, Harper, Panache, Top Shop, Venus, Marks & Spencer, Pretty Woman, Thomas Goldsmiths, KoKo, Irish Linen, Alain Manoukian, Ltd Clothing and Morgan.

Hair design was by Peter Mark, make-up by Clarins and Anne Michael and shoes by Marks and Spencer. Collections were shown in various sophisticated Belfast venues, including La Lea and the Apartment.

The Irish Linen Guild shows featured one-off designs by John Rocha, Michelle O’Doherty and Geraldine Connon.

Fashion Week finished with the Smirnoff ® Style Awards in the Northern Whig, an event designed to honour the best in retail and individual style in the city. Specially commissioned awards, designed exclusively by John Rocha, were presented to individuals, companies and retailers that have made their mark on the fashion scene of Northern Ireland.