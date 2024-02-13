Macnaughton Blair Proudly Continues To support Aware NI and CRS

According to the Northern Ireland Audit Office, Northern Ireland is reported to have the highest prevalence of mental ill-health in the United Kingdom, yet mental health funding in NI is the lowest. On top of that, there were 10,953 missing related calls in 2021/22 in Northern Ireland alone, according to the Police, and for NI, the average number of incidents for a child in care who went missing was significantly higher than elsewhere in the UK.

Without the engagement of conscious communities, these facts could remain pure statistics. This is exactly why Macnaughton Blair has chosen to support the depression charity Aware NI and Community Rescue Service – a search and rescue organisation operated by volunteers across Northern Ireland.

On Friday 2nd of February, Macnaughton Blair had the great pleasure of welcoming their esteemed charity partners back to their central support office in Belfast to present them with the latest charity contributions. It was reported that determined teams from MacBlair, Watershed Bathrooms, Doorways, Wood Floor Warehouse, P. McDermott & Sons (Omagh) and B. Mc Namee & Co. courageously took on Cycle, Golf and Tug of War challenges and in less than 5 months raised a remarkable £35,000 for these two deserving charities.