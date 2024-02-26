This year’s Belfast Parks Photographic Competition winners revealed
Belfast held its 16th annual Belfast Parks Photographic Competition on Thursday 22nd of February. The competition was sponsored by John McQuillan Contracts Ltd with over 500 photographs submitted from over 200 entrants this year. The winners were revealed at a special event at Malone House.
Councillor Micheal Donnelly, Deputy Chair of the council’s People and Communities Committee, said: “This is the 16th year of the Belfast Parks Photographic Competition and the standard of photographs submitted this year was remarkable with judges having a difficult task of selecting the winning images.
“I want to congratulate the worthy winners today – our parks and open spaces are a valuable asset in the city and the competition enables us to see the parks through ‘your eyes’.”
The competition included four awards categories – ‘Active Living’; ‘Seasons in Our Parks’; ‘Park Landscapes’ and an ‘Under 16s’ category – with the winners sharing a prize fund of £1,000. Judging took place by photographic agency, Aurora PA, and a representative from John McQuillan Contracts Ltd.
Active Living
1st Tory Gaston – capture of Ormeau Park
2nd Andrew Tees – capture of Cave Hill Country Park
3rd Eva Komuves – capture of Cave Hill Country Park
Seasons in Our Parks
1st Patsy Reavy – capture of Lagan Valley Regional Park
2nd Virajith Vitharana– capture of Ormeau Park
3rd Dhinakaran Annamalai– capture of Botanic Gardens
Parks Landscapes
1st Robert Kidd – capture of Barnett Demesne
2nd Chloe Campbell – capture of Waterworks Park
3rd Bertie Chapple – capture of Victoria Park
Under 16s
1st Leo Huhnholz– capture of Botanic Gardens
2nd Raniya Hamid – capture of Victoria Park
3rd Eva Eyres – capture of Botanic Gardens
